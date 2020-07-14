616 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 13 (ANI): 616 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha in the past 24 hours, informed the State Health Department.

Out of the 616 new COVID-19 cases, 415 are in quarantine and 201 are local contacts. As many as 3,41,537 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

According to the Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 13,737, including 4,896 active cases. While 8,750 recoveries have been reported, the death toll stands at 64.

With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India's total number of COVID-19 cases reached 8,78,254, informed Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

Out of the total number of cases, as many as 3,01,609 are currently active. Also, over 5,53,471 people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far from the infection. The country's death toll now stands at 23,174 with 500 more deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

