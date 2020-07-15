618 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 15 (ANI): 618 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, the state's Information and Public Relations Department informed on Wednesday.

Odisha's total COVID-19 count now stands at 14,898 positive cases, including 4,933 active cases and 8,964 recoveries. 3,53,824 tests have been conducted in the state till now.

So far, 77 lives have been claimed by the disease in the state. (ANI)

