62 CRPF personnel test COVID-19 positive on Saturday

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): As many as 62 more personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been infected with coronavirus on Saturday.

"With 62 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases reported from CRPF is 234, of which 231 are active cases," according to an official statement issued by the CRPF.

Meanwhile, 35 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday, taking the total count of cases in the force over 250.

According to the data collected by various para-military forces like CRPF, BSF, Indo Tibet border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Police Force (CISF) and Sashtra Seema Bal (SSB), the total number of COVID-19 positive jawans in India has crossed 500 mark and five fatalities.

One of these in the death toll and more than 450 of these cases are from the national capital.

These forces are mainly deployed in sensitive areas like Jammu and Kashmir, India-Pakistan Border, Naxalite areas, India-Bangladesh border. But more than 95% of jawans who were tested Covid-19 positive, were deployed in the national capital to maintain law and order at these tough times. (ANI)

