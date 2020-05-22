62 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 2,514

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): 62 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,514, said Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer.

The total number includes 728 active cases in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 8,415 samples have been tested in Andhra Pradesh out of which 62 came out positive for COVID-19. Among these 18 are Koyambedu returnees (four from Chittoor, 14 from Nellore).

Fifty-one persons have been discharged in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,731 people have been discharged so far. One death has been reported in the past 24 hours in Krishna District, taking the total number of deaths due to the infection to 55. (ANI)

