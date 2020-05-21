62 more COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, state tally reaches 122

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 21 (ANI): 62 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Uttarakhand, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 122, as per the Directorate of Health Services, Uttarakhand.

According to the data, till May 4 the state had a total of 60 infected cases.

62 cases appeared between May 10 and May 20. The increase in the tally has brought down the state's recovery rate by 50 per cent.

After Pauri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Almora, new cases have surfaced from Bageshwar. Only four districts, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, Tehri and Champawat, remain unaffected from the virus. (ANI)

