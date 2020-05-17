62 new COVID-19 cases in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 62 new cases of COVID-19.

Of the 62 cases, 16 were detected in Jammu division, while 46 were from Kashmir. The total number of cases in the Union Territory stands at 1,183, including 595 active cases, 575 recovered, and 13 deaths.

Samples of 80,934 people have been collected for testing so far of which 79,751 tested negative for coronavirus. (ANI)

