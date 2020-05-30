62 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala today: CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 29 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed 62 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday. The Chief Minister said one death was also reported in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Vijayan said that of the positive cases reported today 33 returned from abroad, and 23 returned from other states, 2 Air India cabin crew tested positive, 2 persons lodged in jail in Thiruvananthapuram also tested positive.

"With 62 new COVID-19 cases in the state, there are 1150 COVID-19 cases in the state of which 575 are active cases," he said.

He further said that 10 more persons recovered today, taking the total number of recovered patients in the state to 565.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus in the country stands at 1,65,799, including 89,987 active cases, 71106 recovered/migrated and 4,706 deaths. (ANI)

