62 pc frontline workers vaccinated for COVID-19 in Karanataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 17 (ANI): Nearly 62 per cent of the designated frontline workers were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase of the vaccination drive in Karnataka on Saturday, informed State Health Minister K Sudhakar.

The state government has earmarked 21,658 people for the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination programme out of which 13,408 have been successfully vaccinated.

Speaking to the media after the video conference with Union Health Minister Dr Harshavardhan, the Minister said: "62 per cent volunteers have taken the vaccination and the result is very hopeful. 21,658 people were earmarked for first day vaccination out of which 13,408 have been successfully vaccinated. There is no side effect or serious threats reported anywhere. Some cases of swelling while injecting the vaccine have been reported which occurs commonly."

Vaccination will resume in government hospitals from Monday, while private hospitals will continue on Sunday, Sudhakar said, adding that he will personally visit the vaccination spots to encourage the people.

He further informed that Kodagu district has recorded the highest number of vaccination with 84 per cent, followed by Uttara Kannada with 80 per cent and Dakshina Kannada with 34 per cent.



"The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recorded 65 per cent while Bengaluru city stands at 53 per cent vaccination on day one. Mallasandra primary health centre registered lowest at 28 per cent vaccination. Those who have not received vaccination now will be given the same in the coming days," he said.

Karnataka has received 8 lakh doses of vaccine and 7.43 people have been identified for the first phase of vaccination. The state has requested the central government to provide additional 8 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

At least 1,91,181 healthcare beneficiaries received COVID-19 jab yesterday across India, marking it as a historic and biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Termed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of India, the drive aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and then reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. (ANI)

