62 pc MLAs in Jharkhand have criminal cases: ADR

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Sixty two per cent of sitting MLAs in the outgoing Jharkhand assembly have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
According to a press release, ADR analysed affidavits of 79 sitting MLAs of 81 members of the assembly. Properly scanned and complete documents were not available for two MLAs, it said.
"Out of 79 sitting MLAs analysed, 49 (62 per cent) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. Thirty-eight (48 per cent) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases," the release said.
The release said that three MLAs have declared cases related to the murder (Section 302) and 10 MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (Section 307 of the IPC).
It said that 21 (58 per cent) out of 36 MLAs from BJP, 11 (61 per cent) out of 18 MLAs from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), 5 (63 per cent) out of 8 MLAs from the Congress and 5 (63 per cent) out of 8 MLAs from JVM (P) have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits.
In terms of serious criminal cases, 15 (42 per cent) out of 36 MLAs from BJP, 10 (56 per cent) out of 18 MLAs from JMM, two (25 per cent) out of 8 MLAs from Congress and 5 (63 per cent) out of 8 MLAs from JVM(P) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
The release said that of 79 sitting MLAs analysed, 41 (52 per cent) are crorepatis.
In terms of parties, 21 (58 per cent) out of 36 MLAs from BJP, nine (50 per cent) out of 18 MLAs from JMM, five (63 per cent) out of 8 MLAs from Congress and three (38 per cent) out of eight MLAs from JVM(P) have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.
The average assets per sitting MLA put to Rs 1.84 crore.
The average assets per MLA for 36 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs 2.09 crore, 18 JMM MLAs analysed is Rs 1.26 crore, eight INC MLAs analysed is Rs 3.42 crore and eight JVM (P) MLAs have average assets of Rs 1.29 crores.
Twenty-eight (35 per cent) MLAs have declared their educational qualification to be between Class 8 and 12 while 50 (63 per cent) MLAs have declared an educational qualification of graduation or above.
One MLA has declared that he is just literate.
The release said that 54 (68 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 25 (32 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.
Out of 79 MLAs analysed, 10 (13 per cent) MLAs are women. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:28 IST

