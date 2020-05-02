62 people test COVID-19 positive in Andhra, tally at 1,525

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): As many as 62 out of 5,943 samples have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 1,525, said the command control room on Saturday.

"As many as 5,943 samples were tested within the last 24 hours -- from 9 am on Friday to 9 am on Saturday -- across Andhra Pradesh. 62 of them were detected corona positive," it said.

The highest number of cases was reported from Kurnool (25) followed by 12 in Krishna district.

At present, the state has 1,051 active COVID-19 cases. Moreover, 38 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours. A total of 441 people have been cured and discharged.

As no deaths have been reported, the COVID-19 death toll stands at 33. (ANI)

