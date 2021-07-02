62-year-old woman found dead in Mumbai's Nagpada

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): The body of a 62-year-old widow was found at her residence in Mumbai's Nagpada area. The police have filed a case and sent the body for a post-mortem.

The woman has been identified as Rehana Siddiqui. She had been living on her own after the death of her husband.

According to the JJ Police, she was found on Thursday with blood under her nose, suggesting that her nose was bleeding. Her house was found in a scattered condition and her body had started to decompose.



Police said the incident was flagged by Siddiqui's housemaid. She reached Siddiqui's house for work but after ringing the doorbell several times, the woman did not answer the door.

She immediately contacted the neighbours, who called the woman's son and daughter and informed the police.

A case has been filed. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

