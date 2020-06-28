624 COVID-19 cases, 19 death in Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 28 (ANI): A total of 624 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths were reported in Gujarat on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 31,397 in the state while the death toll rose to 1,809.

According to the official data, the total number of cases includes 22,808 cured/discharged people and 1,809 deaths.

"In the last 24 hours, 624 COVID-19 positive cases and 19 deaths have been reported in Gujarat. State tally rises to 31,397 including 22,808 cured/discharged and 1,809 deaths," the state health department stated.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll has risen up to 16,095 in the country with 410 persons succumbing to the lethal infection in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

