6.3 magnitude quake jolts north India, tremors felt in Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan on Friday. Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northern India.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the earthquake was located 51 kilometres southwest of Jarm province in north-eastern Afghanistan.

The quake occurred after 5 pm and had a depth of 210 km.

Strong tremors were also felt in Lahore, Islamabad, and parts of northern Pakistan, according to Dawn News.

The earthquake shook buildings in Pakistan, Afghanistan and northern parts of India.

In Delhi, people panicked in offices and homes as fans and hanging lights were seen shaking under the impact of the tremor.

However, there has been no immediate report of any loss of life or property due to the quake. (ANI)

