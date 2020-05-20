63 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state tally reaches 1,458

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20 (ANI): 63 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,458 on Wednesday, said the state Health Department.

The total number of cases includes, 864 active cases and 41 deaths (one due to non-COVID cause), it added.

Total 10 people have been discharged today while 553 persons have been discharged so far. (ANI)

