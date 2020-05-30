63 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 1,723

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 29 (ANI): 63 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,723 on Friday, said the state Health Department.

Out of the 63 new cases, 61 are from quarantine centres and two are local.

Two COVID-19 positive patients have died but due to some other ailments, officials said.

The total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to 1,723, including 827 active cases.

While 887 patients have recovered after treatment, seven deaths due to the infection have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)

