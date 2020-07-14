63 more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

Puducherry [India], July 14 (ANI): 63 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Puducherry on Tuesday, according to the Union Territory's (UT) Health Department.

As of 10 am on Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Puducherry stand at 1,530, including 684 active cases and 829 recoveries.

So far, 18 lives have been claimed by the infection in the UT.

As per the Health Ministry, there are a total of 9,06,752 coronavirus cases in the country of which 3,11,565 are active cases. (ANI)

