63 passengers placed on 'No Fly List' in 2022: Govt

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): A total of 63 passengers were placed on the 'No Fly List' in the year 2022, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen V K Singh (Retd) said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The majority of the passengers placed on 'No Fly List' were for the violation related to not wearing masks or not obeying the instructions of the crew members, he said.



As per the provision mentioned in the DGCA's Civil Aviation Requirements, a 'No Fly List' contained specific information related to the passenger involved, contact details of identification documents, date of occurrence, sector, flight number, period of imposition of ban etc.

Singh also stated that several actions were also taken over specific incidents related to urination. It includes a financial penalty of Rs 30,00,000 on Air India alongwith a penalty of Rs 3,00,000 on the Director, Flight Services of Air India. The License of Pilot has also been suspended for three months, he said.

He also said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has no proposal under consideration to limit the serving of liquor on flights due to the misbehaviour of drunk flyers. (ANI)

