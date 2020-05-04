63 people have been put under home quarantine in Ernakulam district: Kerala Health Ministry

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], May 3 (ANI): A total of 63 people have been put under home quarantine in Ernakulam district on Sunday and over 16 people have completed their period, according to a health bulletin issued by the Kerala government.

"A total of 880 have till now have been put under home quarantine, including 63 persons placed into home quarantine in Ernakulam district and 16 people who have completed their home quarantine period. In this, 426 persons in the high risk category and 454 in the low risk category," read the bulletin.

It further read, "One person has been admitted in the isolation ward of the Kalamassery medical college for observation. With this, the total number of people in isolation wards at Ernakulam district is 27."

"Today results of 40 samples taken today tested negative. However, 63 samples are yet to be received for COVID-19 testing," the bulletin read.

It also read that 21 employees and 51 passengers of a vessel which reached on May 2 at Cochin port were tested and found negative. (ANI)

