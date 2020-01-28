633 people being monitored in Kerala, samples of six suspected coronavirus cases sent for testing: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday said that 633 people, including 197 "new ones" were being monitored in the state in the backdrop of reports about the spread of coronavirus globally.

"Out of those who are being monitored, only seven are hospitalized. So far, 16 people have been hospitalized, of which nine have been discharged. Samples of 10 people have been sent to the Pune Virology Institute for testing. Six of them have tested negative and results four are awaited," said Shailaja.

In addition, samples of six suspected cases were sent on Tuesday. The samples have been sent for inspection as per ICMR guidelines, she added.

"Strong measures are being taken to prevent coronavirus infection. So far no confirmed cases have been reported in Kerala. The health department is preparing a mechanism to deal with it," said Shailaja.

Kochi airport already has a surveillance system and a new surveillance system has been installed at Thiruvananthapuram airport, she said.

She said the Health Department has mentioned that those returning from China must be prepared for voluntary surveillance. (ANI)

