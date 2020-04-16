6,394 people arrested for defying COVID-19 lockdown in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police on Wednesday said that 1,584 cases till now have been filed and 6,394 arrested for defying COVID-19 lockdown orders in the state.

Out of the total number, 50 cases were registered and 285 people were arrested on Wednesday, the Police stated.

Meanwhile, under the MV Act, challans have been issued against 17,141 vehicles, 4,296 vehicles have been seized and fines amounting to Rs 81.91 lakh have been levied.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3. (ANI)

