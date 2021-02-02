64 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in Krishna district.



According to the media bulletin released by the state nodal officer, the total count of cases in the state has risen to 88,79,00, while active cases are 1,242.

A total of 21,922 samples have been tested in the state in the past 24 hours.

The bulletin said that 99 more persons have recovered from the disease taking total recoveries to 879504. The death toll has gone up to 7,154. (ANI)

