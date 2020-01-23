644 militants of 8 outfits lay down arms before Assam CM

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): In a significant success, 644 militants of eight militant groups on Thursday surrendered in presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Assam Police DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told ANI that it was an important day for the state specially when terrorist activities were on the rise and elections will also be held soon.

"Six hundred and forty four cadres of 8 militant groups laid down their arms and joined the peace process formally in presence of Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal," Mahanta said.

The surrendered militants also laid down their arms and ammunition including AK-47, AK-56 rifles, bombs and explosives.

Mahanta said "these people" will be helped in rehabilitation under the Swavalamban Scheme run by special branch of Assam police. (ANI)

