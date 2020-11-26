644 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, active count at 6,786

Odisha [India], November 26 (ANI): Odisha has reported 644 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total count in the state to 3,16,645, the health department informed.

As many as 5,732,590 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far. Currently, 6,786 cases are active across the state.

Of the new cases, 369 are under quarantined while 275 patients are among local contacts, the department said.



As per the district-wise COVID-19 count, Cuttack witnessed the maximum number of cases at 64, followed by Angul (50), Sundargarh (62), Khurda (49), Keonjhar (42), Mayurbhanj (36), Nuapada (36), Kalahandi (35), Balangir (32), Kendrapada (27), Jagatsinghpur (26), Jharsuguda (21), Bargarh (19), Ganjam (18), Jajpur (17), Puri (16), Sambalpur (15), Balasore (11), Bhadrak (11), Nawarangpur (11), Koraput (10), State Pool (10), Dhenkanal (5), Malkangiri (4), Nayagarh (4), Rayagada (4), Boudh (2), Deogarh (2), Gajapati (2), Sonepur (2) and Kandhamal (1).





With 728 new recoveries, 3,08,102 people have recovered from the disease, Odisha Information and Public Department mentioned in a tweet. However, 16 people have lost their lives due to infection.

India reported 44,489 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 92,66,706, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Thursday.



With 524 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,35,223 . The overall cases include 4,52,344 active case, 86,79,138 recoveries. (ANI)

