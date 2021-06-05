646 doctors lost their lives during second COVID wave, says IMA

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday informed that a total of 646 doctors have died due to Covid-19 in the ongoing second wave in the country.

Delhi saw the maximum number of 109 deaths, followed by Bihar at 97, Uttar Pradesh with 79, Rajasthan 43, Jharkhand 39, Gujarat 37, Andhra Pradesh 35, Telangana 34, and West Bengal 30, according to data till June 5 compiled at the IMA's Covid-19 registry.

According to the IMA, 748 doctors had died of the infection across the country in the first wave of the pandemic.



India's daily new COVD-19 cases reported a sharp decline on Saturday as the country recorded 11,835 less cases as compared to Friday. Down from yesterday's 1,32,364 cases, India today reported 1,20,529 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's infection tally to 2,86,94,879, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

India's active caseload further declined to 15,55,248 as active cases decreased by 80,745 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stands further dips to 5.78 per cent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for 12 consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 6.89 per cent. The death toll due to the virus climbed to 3,44,082 with 3,380 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours. (ANI)

