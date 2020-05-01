65 more COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, state tally reaches 2,625

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): 65 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Madhya Pradesh, taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 2,625, said the state Health Department on Thursday.

The tally is inclusive of 137 patients who have lost their lives to the highly contagious virus.

According to the bulletin, Indore has recorded 1486 cases including 68 deaths and Bhopal with 483 cases including 15 deaths. (ANI)

