65-year-old Former Army man murdered in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): A 65-year-old former Army man was murdered in his home in Delhi's Shyam Vihar area, the Delhi Police informed on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday.

The man has been identified as Uduaveer. His wife was in the house at the time of the crime, the Police said.

"There are three suspects in the case. Efforts are being made to catch them," the Police said.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)