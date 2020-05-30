65-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 29 (ANI): A 65-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away in the early hours of Friday in Kerala.

The 65-year-old belonging to Pathanamthitta town in Kerala passed away at around 2 am on Friday.

He had returned via Dubai from Sharjah after visiting his children on May 11. Later, he had tested positive on May 18 and was admitted to a government hospital in Pathanamthitta.

At the time of his admission to the hospital, he had pneumonia and breathlessness. Upon deteriorating health condition, he was taken to Kottayam medical college on May 25 where he was on ventilator support. (ANI)

