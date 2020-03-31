65-year-old dies of COVID-19 in Punjab

SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): A 65-year-old man who was coronavirus positive has died while undergoing treatment at PGI hospital on Tuesday, District Public Relations Office said in a statement.

The deceased, Om Prakash, was a resident of Nayagaon.

"Nayagaon resident Om Prakash, age 65 years, who was found coronavirus positive and was undergoing treatment at PGI, died today," read the official statement.

"All his 31 contacts have been placed under home quarantine under the supervision of the Health Department authorities. Besides this, 18 contacts, all residents of Mohali, of a resident of Sector -30B Chandigarh who was found coronavirus positive on Monday, have also been put under home quarantine," it added.

The Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that emphasis of the District Administration is on to contain the disease, breaking the chain of transmission and thus preventing its spread to new areas.

He also divulged that under the regulations framed under The Epidemic Disease Act 1897, the persons who are bonafide residents of Punjab and are travelling from other states to Punjab would be screened and if found asymptomatic they would be placed in home quarantine for 14 days.

"If found symptomatic, tests would be conducted in government facilities and the health department's protocol for the management of such persons would be followed," he said.

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to the people to stay indoors and follow social distancing guidelines besides not paying any heed to the rumours.

He also exhorted the people to visit the Facebook page of the 'Mohali Administration' for authentic information. (ANI)

