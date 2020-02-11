65-year-old woman murdered in Mumbai's Powai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): A 65-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by some unknown person at her residence in Powai area of Mumbai on Sunday late night, said police.

"Sheela Lad was attacked by some sharp weapon multiple times at her residence. Investigation is underway," said Powai police in a statement.

Police have registered an FIR and search for the accused is underway. (ANI)

