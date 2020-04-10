65-yr-old doctor dies due to COVID-19 in Indore, city's death toll rises to 27

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): A 65-year-old local doctor has died due to COVID-19 in Indore, taking the death toll in the city to 27.

"A 65-year-old local doctor has died due to COVID-19 in Indore. Three more men have tested positive posthumously, taking the total number of deaths to 27 and cases to 235," Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadiya told ANI.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh has increased to 259. (ANI)

