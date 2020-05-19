656 trains brought around 8,52,000 migrant workers to UP so far, says Additional Chief Secretary Home

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Home, Avnish Awasthi, has informed that to date 656 trains have reached the state bringing around 8,52,000 migrant workers.

"Today, 90 trains will be coming. To date 656 trains came bringing around 8,52,000 migrant workers and labourers," Awasthi said.

He further said, "We have given permission for 258 more trains which will come into the state tomorrow and day after tomorrow. So combining these, it will be a total of 914 trains with around 11.5 lakh workers coming into the state." (ANI)

