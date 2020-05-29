66 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana, total count goes up to1,908

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 29 (ANI): Telangana reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,908.
According to the health bulletin issued by the government, a total of 1345 people have been discharged from hospitals in the state.
Sixty-seven people have lost their lives due to COVID-19. A total of 844 patients are in hospitals.
A total of 1,58,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. (ANI)
May 29, 2020
