66 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 27 (ANI): A total of 66 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Uttarakhand on Saturday taking the total count of cases in the state to 2,791.

A total of 87 recoveries were also reported today taking the number of recovered cases to 1,909.

According to State Control Room for COVID-19, active coronavirus cases in the state stand at 827 and 37 persons have died due to the disease.

India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

The total number of active cases is 1,97,387 while a total of 2,95,880 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The death toll stands at 15,685 with one person migrated outside India, according to the Union health ministry update at 8 a.m. today. (ANI)

