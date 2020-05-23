66 private liquor shops re-open in Delhi today

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Delhi government's Excise Department has allowed 66 private liquor shops to open in the national capital on Saturday, but asked owners to follow the odd-even guideline.

These (L7/L9) shops will open from 9 am to 6:30 pm on the basis of odd-even guidelines, as per a circular issued by the department.

Also, according to the circular issued today, if any shop which falls in the purview of any containment zone it will be shut down.

They are also instructed to pay 70 per cent Special Corona fee on their daily sale of alcohol.

This comes two weeks after the re-opening of government liquor shops in Delhi, which led to long queues and disregard of social distancing in many parts of the city.

After Delhi government issued new guidelines for permitted activities in phase four of the lockdown which began earlier this week, including the opening of all liquor shops except those in shopping malls, the excise department had issued separate standard operating procedure for stores run by private operators.

With 12,319 confirmed cases, Delhi is the fourth-highest state with COVID-19 cases thus far. (ANI)

