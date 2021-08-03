664 incidents of ceasefire violation, cross border firing in J-K by Pakistan till June this year: MHA

New Delhi, [India], August 3 (ANI): There are incidents of 664 ceasefire violations and cross border firing in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan till June end this year, the Union Home Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to questions of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Krishna Pal Singh Yadav, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that "immediate and effective retaliation by Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel is carried out during instances of unprovoked firings and ceasefire violations by Pakistan at Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB)".

In his written reply, the minister said that a maximum of 380 incidents of ceasefire violation and cross-border firing were reported in January this year followed by 278 in February, one in April, three in May, and two in June. However, Rai said, there was no report of ceasefire violation and cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan in March this year.

Giving details of a number of incidents of ceasefire violation and cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan during the last three years, the minister said a total of 5,133 incidents were reported in 2020, 3,479 in 2019 and 2,140 in 2018.



As per data available, Rai also mentioned that there was "no any trend observed during a certain period of a particular year".

"Following scheduled talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan over the hotline, a Joint Statement was issued on February 25 this year, in which both India and Pakistan agreed to the strict observance of all agreements, understandings and ceasefire along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from the midnight of February 24/25, 2021.

As per reports, Rai said, representatives of various political parties in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the joint Statement and that several countries have issued statements welcoming the development as an important and positive step.

"Government's consistent position has been that India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and is committed to addressing issues, if any, bilaterally and peacefully in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence. The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere by taking credible, verifiable and irreversible action to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism against India in any manner," said the minister.

"India and Pakistan continue to maintain regular channels of communication through the respective High Commissions and other established mechanisms," he added. (ANI)

