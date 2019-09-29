669 grams gold worth Rs 26 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): The customs department at the Chennai Airport seized 669 grams gold worth Rs 26 lakh from two passengers here on Saturday.
31-year-old Gayatharsy, who arrived from Singapore, was intercepted at the exit on suspicion of carrying gold.
"Eight semi-finished crude gold chains weighing 477 grams, of 24K purity, valued at Rs 18.5 lakh were found concealed in her jacket," read a release from the Office of Custom Commissioner.
In another incident, four gold coins were seized from 39-year-old Mohammad Saleem who had arrived from Dubai.
"Mohammad Saleem, 39, of Tiruchirappalli, who had arrived from Dubai by IndiGo flight was intercepted at the exit. On personal search, 4 gold coins weighing 192 grams of 24K purity valued at Rs 7.45 lakh were recovered from his pant pocket and the same were seized," read the release. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:32 IST
