67 Indian firms get CDSCO approval for antibody rapid testing kits

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): As many as 67 Indian firms have got approval from the Central Drug Standard Controller Organisation (CDSCO) for antibody rapid testing kits for testing COVID-19.

Out of 67 companies, 5 are using indigenous kits while the other 62 are importing antibody rapid testing kits from other countries, such as China, South Korea, UK, France, and Israel.

With 941 more COVID-19 cases, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 12,000 mark with the tally reading at 12,380 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the total tally, 10,477 patients are active cases while 1,489 patients have been cured, discharged and migrated.

With 37 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 414. (ANI)

