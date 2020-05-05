67 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally at 1,717

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): 67 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,717, the state Health Department said on Tuesday.

According to officials, "14 of the 67 new cases are from Gujarat".

As many as 8,263 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, out of which 67 have tested positive. There are currently 1,094 active coronavirus cases in the state.

Of the 67 cases, 25 were from Kurnool district, 13 from Guntur, eight from Krishna, two each from Ananthapur, Kadapa, and Visakhapatnam and one from Nellore district.

In the last 24 hours, at least 65 persons were discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 following their treatment. So far, a total number of 589 people have been discharged after treatment in the state.

Meanwhile, one person from Krishna district lost his life taking the death toll of the state to 34. (ANI)

