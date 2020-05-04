67 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 1,650

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): 67 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin issued by AP State COVID nodal officer Arja Srikanth.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has increased to 1,650. There are 1,093 active cases in the state.

Among the new cases, 25 were reported from Kurnool, 19 from Guntur, 12 from Krishna, six from Visakhapatnam, four from Kadapa and one from Chittoor district.

As many as 10,292 samples were tested in AP in the last 24 hours.

36 patients have been discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours. The total number of discharged patients till date is 524. Meanwhile, no deaths have been reported. Total number of deaths in the state till date is 33. (ANI)

