67 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 1,660

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 28 (ANI): 67 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,660.

"There are 841 active cases whereas 812 persons have recovered. The death toll due to coronavirus in the state is 7," the state Health Department stated.

A total of 1,58,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 67,692 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. (ANI)

