67 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state tally reaches 1,462

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20 (ANI): 67 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,462, said the State Health Department on Wednesday.

At present, there are 864 active cases in the state.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 41 on Wednesday after a person succumbed to the infection in the state.

556 people have been discharged from the hospitals and 15 people are admitted to ICU.

