67 new COVID-19 cases Maharashtra, total rises to 490

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): As many as 67 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 490 while six people have died of the virus.

The state's Health Department said: "67 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 490. The toll in the state rises to 26 after 6 deaths occurred today. 50 people have been discharged," the department said.

The Health Department also said that 1,225 people, who returned from Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, were identified and 1,033 have been located.

Out of 738 quarantined people, seven have tested positive for the virus. Out of these positive cases, two each have been reported from Pune, Ahmednagar and Pimpri Chinchwad and one from Sangli.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government, in a joint operation with the police, evacuated over 2,300 people from the Markaz and sanitised the area. Evacuees were sent to hospitals or put under quarantine at different facilities.

An FIR was earlier registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 in the national capital.

Coronavirus cases continued to rise on Friday with India's tally climbing to 2,322, including 162 cured and discharged and 62 deaths according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

