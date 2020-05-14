67 Shramik Special trains to reach UP today, says senior official

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): As many as 67 Shramik Special trains will arrive in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, a senior state government official said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said during a video conference that 318 Shramik Special trains have brought back 3,84,260 people to Uttar Pradesh and 67 more special trains will arrive in the state today.

"Permission has been granted for plying of 174 more such trains," he said.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to provide Rs 1000 to migrant workers, who have been asked to remain in home quarantine after their return from other states.

State Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, who was also present during the video conference, said that 1, 53,000 samples have been tested for coronavirus and the number of active patients in the state stands at 1,730. (ANI)

