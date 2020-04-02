67 year old Haryana man, who tested positive for COVID-29, dies

Ambala (Haryana) [India], April 2 (ANI): A 67-year-old COVID-19 patient from Haryana passed away at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, informed Dr Kuldeep Singh, Ambala Chief Medical Officer on Thursday.

The state has reported forty-three coronavirus positive cases so far, out of these, 23 have been cured/discharged.

Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said, "All SPs in Haryana have been told that all those places where they (those who attended Markaz event) could be checked. Police did checking in Ambala yesterday and four possibly infected people were found. They have been admitted to hospital and their samples sent for test."

"40 people have been placed under quarantine. Further action will be taken after their report comes," he added.

India so far has 1834 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 143 patients who have been cured and discharged. (ANI)

