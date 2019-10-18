Representative image
Representative image

67,377 dengue cases, 48 deaths reported across India till Oct this year

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): A total of 67,377 cases of dengue and 48 deaths due to the vector-borne disease have been reported from across the country till October 13 this year, according to a report released by the Directorate of National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme.
According to the data, Karnataka saw 12,756 dengue cases till October 13, which is the highest. Eight deaths have been reported due to dengue.
Bihar, which is grappling with flash floods triggered by torrential rains, saw 1,588 dengue cases. The state capital, Patna, reported 1,135 dengue cases during the stipulated period.
Poll-bound Maharashtra reported 7,863 dengue cases with four people losing their lives due to the disease.
According to the report, Uttarakhand saw 7,513 cases and eight deaths were reported. Kerala, on the other hand, saw 13 dengue deaths, and 3,075 cases being reported.
Gujarat reported 5,819 dengue cases and six people had lost their lives till October 13, the report said.
National capital Delhi saw 1,431 cases of dengue but no deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

