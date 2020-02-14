68 girls forced to remove innerwear in Gujarat college to prove they weren't menstruating, probe initiated

Bhuj (Gujarat) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): At least 68 girl students of Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute (SSGI) in Gujarat's Bhuj were allegedly forced to remove their innerwear to prove that they were not menstruating.

The students are now demanding action legal action against the authorities of the education institution for making such a move.

"We do respect our institution, but what they did was not right. A legal action should be taken against them. We decided to call the media to throw light on the matter," one of the complainants told ANI.

The girl alleged that the principal of the institute blackmailed and forced them to withdraw the complaint.

"The principal and a few others have called us and tried emotionally blackmailed us. He also told us to give in writing that everything is fine now. We want legal action and not just the apology from the administration," she said.

Responding to the claims, Darshana Dholakia, SSGI Dean, said that an inquiry team has been formed to look into the matter.

"The matter is related to the hostel and it has nothing to do with the university or college. Everything happened with the girls' permission and nobody was forced. No one touched them. An inquiry team has been constituted to look into the matter," she said. (ANI)

