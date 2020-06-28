68 inmates in Akola jail test positive for COVID-19

Akola (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Sixty-eight inmates in the Akola jail have tested positive for COVID-19 out of which many are asymptomatic, said Sanjay Khadse, Deputy Collector, Akola.

"Isolation wards have been made inside the jail. All the arrangements are in place to take care of the inmates," said Khadse.

"Initially we had collected swab of 20 inmates out of which 18 tested positive for COVID-19, following which we decided to conduct a test for every inmate. A total of 68 inmates have been tested positive now," he added.

Maharashtra has reported 1,59,133 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)



