68 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state count reaches 2,787

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): 68 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, taking the coronavirus count in the state to 2,787 on Wednesday, said the state Health Department.

"In the last 24 hours, 68 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 2,787," the Health Department said.

Out of the total cases, 816 cases are still active while 1,913 have recovered from the illness. (ANI)

