68 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 9,270

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 4 (ANI): Sixty-eight more COVID-19 cases have been from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 9,270 on Thursday, said the State Health Department.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,692.

Out of the 4,54,788 samples which have been tested (till 10:30 am, June 4) in Rajasthan, 4,40,850 samples are in the negative state while a total of 9,720 tested positive, said the Health Department.

Jodhpur and Bharatpur have the highest number of active cases at 414 and 316 respectively.

At 100, Jaipur has recorded the maximum fatalities due to the infection so far. (ANI)

