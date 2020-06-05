68 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 9,930

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 5 (ANI): 68 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 9,930 on Friday, said the State Health Department.

The total cases include 2,555 active cases and 213 deaths.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 2,26,770 including 1,10,960 active cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Ministry informed that 1,09,462 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated while 6,348 people have succumbed to the disease so far. (ANI)

